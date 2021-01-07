For more:
https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2021/01/you-do-what-you-got-to-do-airline-passenger-at-pdx-throws-punches-after-kids-kick-her-seat-faces-assault-charge.html
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Rioters stormed and vandalized the building, threatened elected officials and clashed with police. Four people died but Congress was back in session last night to finish Biden's certification. For more:
If you say, "I wouldn't change anything about myself" - you're a liar! No matter how minor or major, we all have something we'd like to improve.