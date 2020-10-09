For more: https://www.wate.com/news/local-news/knox-county-man-faces-charges-after-trying-to-resurrect-his-grandmother/
Moron of the Morning: $30,000 Cemetery Damage After Man Attempts To "Resurrect" Grandmother
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
For more: https://www.wate.com/news/local-news/knox-county-man-faces-charges-after-trying-to-resurrect-his-grandmother/
In other words, what topics are "untouchable" in regards to comedy? Are any of these off limits:
What issues should Kamala Harris and Mike Pence talk about? Click and scroll to vote here: