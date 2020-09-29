Marriage Habits: Normal or Not Right?

Are these behaviors okay, in the context of a marriage or serious relationship:

  • Can you flirt with other people?
  • Is it okay to tell white lies to make each other feel better?
  • Can you leave the door open while using the restroom? 
  • Is it okay to fantasize about being married to someone else?
  • Is it okay to stay out all night with friends?
  • Is it okay to pass gas in front of each other?
  • Eat dinner separately?
  • Go long stretches without intimacy?
  • Make large purchases without prior discussion?

