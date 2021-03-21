Thanks to Dale M. who gave permission to share this on the show!
Listener Letter: Cancel Culture
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
An assistant district attorney in Pennsylvania was just demoted after his bosses caught him doing what during work hours? Is it:
Why are we wearing masks at OUTDOOR sporting events? Specifically, local high school activities? According to one local school official, "Basically, we can tell you to wear whatever we want you to wear."
What are the top three fruits and vegetables that tend to be covered in the most pesticides?