Kick COVID Concert is a Facebook Live Event to benefit the Nebraska Impact COVID-19 Relief Fund. Performing artists include:
- Casey Chytka of James Lee Band
- Jeff Bower of Emmett Bower Band
- Dylan Bloom
- Tim Zach of Whiskey Bent
- DJ Bridwell
- Luke Mills
- Shooter Jaxx
- TR Anderson of Borderline
- McKenzie JaLyn
The show will be broadcast to the Facebook pages of radio stations: 93.1 The River of Lexington, New Country KX 96.9 of Lincoln, and Kbear 92.3 of Broken Bow.
Also supporting the event are Kinkaider Brewing Co., HandleBend of O’Neill, Loup River Distillery of St. Paul, and 106 KIX of Norfolk. For more: https://www.facebook.com/events/248615656190228/