Watch the video here:
https://disrn.com/news/woman-maces-couple-having-picnic-in-san-diego-park-for-not-wearings-masks
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This includes our 21 county listening area and data was compiled from our local health departments:
The pandemic has been good for some married couples who have more time together. How often are married couples or people in committed long-term relationships having intimacy/relations/makin' sweet love?