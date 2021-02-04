Abe FGF

Friday's show is on the road at King's Lanes in Norfolk for the Salvation Army Souper Bowl. Click and scroll to make your picks:

Kansas City or Tampa Bay?

Gay or Racist?

Who will have a greater backlash, Morgan Wallen for using a racial slur or TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) who recently came out as gay? Also, should we still play Morgan Wallen? Please vote below and for more info:

Should Morgan Wallen get a pass?

Morgan Wallen was caught on video swearing and using the N-word in front of his house on Sunday night. He says he's "embarrassed and sorry" and that he "promises to do better." Watch the video here: