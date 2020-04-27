Is President Trump To Blame?

*Listen to the full clip at the bottom of this page! Officials in several states including Maryland, New York, and Illinois say they saw an increase in calls to poison control about exposure to disinfectants after President Trump's press briefing last week.
The one where he wondered out loud if "injecting" them could somehow cure the virus. It's not clear what types of issues the people called about. There's also been a huge spike in people mixing cleaning products that shouldn't be mixed.
The Public Health Director of Illinois made a statement, and said there was a huge increase in calls compared to the same dates last year. For more:
https://www.cnn.com/world/live-news/coronavirus-pandemic-04-25-20-intl/h_5d64d2e8318d95f6897f12b9a69edef0