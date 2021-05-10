Is it rude to ask someone if they've gotten the COVID vaccine?

Click & scroll to vote:
- There was a COVID vaccination event at a brewery in Pennsylvania. You could get a free beer for getting vaccinated and it drew more people than all of the clinics in the county for the entire week. (https://buffalonews.com/covid-19-free-beer-offer-results-in-more-vaccinations-than-all-erie-county-first-dose/article_fc0fde28-b04f-11eb-8683-1b2d76c90a87.html)
- People in Alabama can get a vaccine on Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway and then they'll get to drive on the track. (https://abc3340.com/news/local/talladega-superspeedway-to-allow-covid-19-test-vaccine-recipients-to-drive-track)
- 34% of people who refuse to get the COVID vaccine say they'd do it for $100. (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9559111/A-vaccine-skeptics-accept-COVID-19-shot-offered-100-cash-reward.html)