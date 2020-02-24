Is fighting climate change worth it?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is donating $10 billion to fight climate change. For more: 

https://news.yahoo.com/jeff-bezos-10-billion-dollar-climate-change-pledge-170014522.html

Tags

In other news

Ask A "Money" Man!

Ask A "Money" Man!

What's your money question? Jared Jansen/Edward Jones in Norfolk is here Friday to answer your financial queries. So, bring it! Questions like: