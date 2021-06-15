If you don't ______ on your wedding day, your marriage is doomed.

"I've talked to a lot of men and women over the years that are divorced and the majority had one or both happen to them on their big day." One wedding expert says your marriage is doomed if either of these happen on your wedding day:
- When the bride comes down the aisle, if the groom doesn't get teary eyed or have a few tears rolling down his face when he sees his beautiful bride walk down the aisle towards him.
- If you don't have sex on the wedding night. I don't care how tired you might be from doing the Chicken dance, that is the first official night as husband and wife and you need to make love to celebrate it.
Do YOU agree with either of these statements?