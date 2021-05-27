I would never work at ________.

What's the reason you'd NEVER work there? The places I'd have a hard time working at (for various reasons):

  • Mortuary.
  • Hospital (unless it's the coffee shop inside the hospital).
  • Elementary school.
  • Men's lingerie boutique.
  • Auto repair shop.

Tags

In other news

What event or entertainer surprised you?

What event or entertainer surprised you?

NASCAR (in person) blew me away! Waaaaaaay cooler than what I was expecting. I would totally do it again and recommend experiencing it at least once in your life. For more on the Columbus Monster Truck Nitro Tour: