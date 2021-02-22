Abe funsucker 2

FYI. Morgan Wallen has the #1 album in ALL of music in American for the 6th week straight. For more:

https://www.billboard.com/articles/business/chart-beat/9529137/morgan-wallen-dangerous-tops-billboard-200-sixth-week/

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

If we could travel again right now, 38% of us would be willing to give up sex for how long?