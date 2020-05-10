Here are some of the strong opinions people have on random things, according to a new survey:
- Drinking water should not be room temperature. (65% agree.)
- It's okay to tell your partner private things about your friends. (65% agree.)
- Dark chocolate is better than white chocolate. (61% agree.)
- You should always tip at least 20% at a restaurant. (47% agree.)
- There should be two spaces after a period instead of just one. (77% disagree.)
- Monogamy goes against human nature. (20% agree.)
- Dogs do not belong indoors. (84% disagree.)
- Astrology and horoscopes aren't legitimate. (64% agree.)
- Putting child leashes on kids is wrong. (52% agree.)
For more: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ajanibazile/bold-opinions-poll