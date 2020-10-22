Which is grosser?

Click and scroll to vote. Based on their eight regular season games:

  • #5 Ohio State.
  • #14 Wisconsin.
  • Northwestern.
  • #8 Penn State.
  • Illinois.
  • Iowa.
  • Purdue.
  • #21 Minnesota.

Tags

In other news

Which is grosser?

Which is grosser?

Click and scroll to vote. Which is worse for someone to leave on your workspace area:

Pastor Caleb Returns!

Pastor Caleb Returns!

Wednesday, October 21 Pastor Caleb is in studio to answer your questions. We'll also discuss: