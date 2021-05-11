How do you "treat" yourself?

Need a pick-me-up? The average person feels the need to treat themself 2-3 times a week. Here are the top situations when we're most likely to treat ourself:
1. When you're on vacation.
2. Birthdays.
3. When you're feeling sad.
4. When you're sick.
5. You haven't treated yourself in a while.
6. You've been working really hard lately.
7. You completed a goal.
8. When the sun's out and the weather's nice.
9. You're feeling tired.
10. On holidays.
For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/07/brits-feel-the-need-to-treat-themselves-3-times-a-week-to-deal-with-stresses-of-modern-life/