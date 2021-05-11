How do you "treat" yourself?

Need a pick-me-up? The average person feels the need to treat themself 2-3 times a week. Here are the top situations when we're most likely to treat ourself: 

1.  When you're on vacation. 

2.  Birthdays. 

3.  When you're feeling sad.

4.  When you're sick.

5.  You haven't treated yourself in a while.

6.  You've been working really hard lately.

7.  You completed a goal.

8.  When the sun's out and the weather's nice.

9.  You're feeling tired.

10.  On holidays. 

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2019/07/brits-feel-the-need-to-treat-themselves-3-times-a-week-to-deal-with-stresses-of-modern-life/

