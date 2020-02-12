How do you need help this Valentine's Day?

Thursday, Megan's in studio to help with realistic Valentine's Day expectations and helpful recipes to keep you under budget.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk CONNECT Adult Prom

Norfolk CONNECT Adult Prom

Free admission to this very special, 21+ only Valentine’s Day event! Friday, February 14th at the Loft in downtown Norfolk. Prom or country apparel encouraged. Prom prizes for "Best Dressed". Norfolk CONNECT Adult Prom also includes: