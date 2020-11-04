How are you doing with the uncertainty of the election? Also, let's throw down tons of requests this morning on the show! (This is the last day they're free...)
How do you feel?
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
How are you doing with the uncertainty of the election? Also, let's throw down tons of requests this morning on the show! (This is the last day they're free...)
1. 10,000 Attend Coronavirus Protest:
The average person will ask for advice 6,000 times in their life. What are the top three things we ask for advice?
Whichever candidate you're voting for, what's the most important reason? Click and scroll to vote: