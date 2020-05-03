How can we make it better?

Join us for cruise night in Norfolk every Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. Each Saturday will have a specific theme.
- May 9 - Moms & Teachers
- May 16 - Class of 2020
- May 23 - Veterans
- May 30 - Frontline Workers
Email a receipt from a local restaurant during any cruise night to register for prizes. Send a photo of your receipt along with your name, address and phone number to contest@106kix.com or contest@kexl.com and you're qualified to win!
Break out of the house and visit your favorite local restaurant. Crank up your radio and cruise the streets of Norfolk!