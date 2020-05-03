How can we make it better?

Join us for cruise night in Norfolk every Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. Each Saturday will have a specific theme.

  • May 9 - Moms & Teachers
  • May 16 - Class of 2020
  • May 23 - Veterans
  • May 30 - Frontline Workers

Email a receipt from a local restaurant during any cruise night to register for prizes. Send a photo of your receipt along with your name, address and phone number to contest@106kix.com or contest@kexl.com and you're qualified to win!

Break out of the house and visit your favorite local restaurant. Crank up your radio and cruise the streets of Norfolk!

"Trolls World Tour" has made $100 million since debuting on-demand earlier this month with a $20 rental price. When Earth shut down, Universal decided to release the film straight to digital, rather than postpone its release date.