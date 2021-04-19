Have you signed up?

Here's what you need to do:

  • To play, contestants email their name & phone number to contest@106kix.com.
  • Contestants will be chosen randomly and will be called to participate on the air.
  • The contestant gets an opportunity to start “Rusty” - the old broken-down lawn mower. If the engine starts, contestant is qualified for the final drawing to be held June 5, 2021 at a location to be announced.

Grand Prize winner receives:

  • Rex Zero turn Big Dog Lawn Mower, courtesy of Marx Repair of Battle Creek, NE.
  • Pair of outdoor poly Adirondack patio chairs from Sugar Plum Amish Furniture Gallery.
  • Louisiana Wood Pellet Grill from Peterson Ag Systems.
  • $500 Gift Certificate from Shamrock Nursery of O’Neill, NE.
  • No cash substitutes!

