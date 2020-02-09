Great Diamond & Ice Meltdown

Text the keyword "Jewel" along with your name, address, and phone number to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto textline: 62582. Then...
Monday, February 10th through Friday, February 14th listen at 7:10 a.m. for your name to be called. If it is, you've become a finalist and MUST be present to win at the Norfolk Bridal and Prom Extravaganza on Sunday, February 16th at 3 p.m. Each finalist will choose one of ten containers of ice - nine will contain cubic zirconia; one will contain a real loose diamond (containers not holding the real loose diamond are worth a consolation prize).
CONTEST RULES:
- A total of ten finalists will be chosen - 5 from text entries, 5 from bridal show attendees.
- MUST be 18 or older.
- MUST be present Sunday, February 16th, at the Norfolk Bridal and Prom Extravaganza by 3:00 p.m. at the DeVent Center at Divots in Norfolk, Nebraska.
- Limit 1 finalist per household.
- Winner receives a loose diamond or a $500 gift voucher to Wetzel & Truex Jewelers. No cash value. Voucher MUST be redeemed by May 31, 2020. NO SUBSTITUTIONS ALLOWED.