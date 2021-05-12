106 KIX will have tickets to the show! For more details:
GARTH BROOKS: Saturday, August 14th 7:00 PM, Memorial Stadium, LINCOLN, NE.
TICKETS ON SALE: Friday, May 21ST*, 10:00AM CDT Sharp! 8 ticket limit! In-The-Round Seating ONLY. 3 Ways to Buy:
1) www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
2) The Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784
3) The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device
*No advance box office sales. ALL SEATS RESERVED. TICKET PRICES: $80.84 + $1.00 FF + $7.25 SC + $5.86 TAX = $94.95 ALL INCLUSIVE. *PURCHASER ASSUMES COVID RISK. *ALL COVID RULES APPLY.
Fans should go NOW to Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks and click on “Onsale Tips & Hints” to create an account or refresh their existing Ticketmaster account for a quicker purchasing experience.