As heard on "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning"
StudioA

Listen to the interview with Angie Baumann from Norfolk Public Schools. Click and scroll:

Not sure if you're qualified to be a substitute teacher? Angie Baumann gives information on requirements to be a NPS substitute teacher.

  • An application and fee in the Nebraska TEACH system .
  • Have at least 60 credit hours of college credit.
  • Human relations training course.
  • Completion of the NPS application for a Substitute Teacher.
  • A letter from the superintendent of the school district where the local substitute permit will be assigned.

For more details on pay, including new bonuses: http://www.norfolkpublicschools.org/

Tags

In other news