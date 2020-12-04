Listen to the interview with Angie Baumann from Norfolk Public Schools. Click and scroll:
Not sure if you're qualified to be a substitute teacher? Angie Baumann gives information on requirements to be a NPS substitute teacher.
- An application and fee in the Nebraska TEACH system .
- Have at least 60 credit hours of college credit.
- Human relations training course.
- Completion of the NPS application for a Substitute Teacher.
- A letter from the superintendent of the school district where the local substitute permit will be assigned.
For more details on pay, including new bonuses: http://www.norfolkpublicschools.org/