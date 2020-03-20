Feel Good/Farewell Friday!

Friday's show will be a going away party for our exchange student, Mano. All exchange students are being sent home ASAP. He is leaving this weekend potentially and we want to make the best of this situation and celebrate his time in N.E. Nebraska.
Please send this to anyone who knows Mano or has been involved with his time here. Especially students and staff from Norfolk High School.
Mano will be in studio Friday. While this is a difficult time and unexpected development, he wants to thank everyone who has made his experience so wonderful in Nebraska.
Please call/message/email the show Friday if you have a goodbye wish for Mano. He will appreciate any message you have for him. 402-844-4091 or songs@106kix.com