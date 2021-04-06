DROP EVERYTHING! We're taking a road trip to _______!

Where are we going and what are we doing once we get there?

In other news

What local/state/national issue is on your mind?

What's happening on the U.S./Mexico border is astounding. As leaders, how can you tell me how deadly and dangerous COVID is but continue to allow unfiltered, unchecked and unvaccinated people (especially children) across the border? Your leadership and lack of transparency is appalling.