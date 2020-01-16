Do you care about the Impeachment Trial?

The House Democrats who have been selected to serve as managers of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will deliver the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate by foot on Thursday.

The move allows the Senate to start a trial weighing whether Trump committed abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and whether he should be removed from office.

The House impeached Trump in December, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed delivering the articles to the Senate in an attempt to pressure Republicans to call more witnesses during the trial.

