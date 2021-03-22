Do women troll each other like men do?

I think it's one way men bond...

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

A man climbed in an animal enclosure at the San Diego Zoo with his toddler to take a picture and the animal charged them. Luckily they weren't hurt but he's facing charges for child endangerment. What kind of animal makes this noise:

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

An assistant district attorney in Pennsylvania was just demoted after his bosses caught him doing what during work hours? Is it: