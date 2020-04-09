How well do you know Easter? Take the quiz here:
- Easter is the third most important holiday in the Christian religion.
- Easter is named after Eostre, the German goddess of Spring.
- The tradition of Easter eggs came from the Egyptians.
- Before the rabbit, the goat was the official animal of Easter.
- Lillies are the traditional Easter flower because Jesus' aunt was named Lilly.
- Old superstition held that if you wore new clothes on Easter, you would have good luck for the rest of the year.
- Pretzels were once associated with Easter.
- The White House Easter Egg roll was cancelled for the first time this year since its creation in 1878 due to the Coronavirus.
- According to Guinness, the largest ever Easter egg hunt was in Florida.
- A group of particularly nasty people from a town next to Jerusalem, named Hekkel, were said to throw rocks and spit on Jesus as he passed by with his cross. From them, we get the term "Hecklers."
How well did you do? Here are the answers:
- (FICTION!) It is the oldest and most important, though Christmas gets more publicity.
- (FACT!)
- (FACT!) In Egypt, eggs were associated with death and rebirth. The early Christians of Mesopotamia, borrowed the tradition and stained their eggs red "in memory of the blood of Christ."
- (FICTION!) The idea of the Easter bunny giving candies and eggs is said to have originated in Germany during the Middle Ages, with the first written mention of this tradition dating back to the 16th century. Dutch settlers in Pennsylvania brought the bunny to the United States in the 1700s.
- (FICTION!) The white lily is the official flower of Easter as it represents grace and purity.
- (FACT!)
- (FACT!) It was because the twists of the pretzel resembles arms crossing in prayer.
- (FICTION!) This will be the first time it has been cancelled in 68 years.
- (FACT!) 9,753 children searched for 501,000 eggs at the Cypress Gardens Adventure Park in Winter Haven on April 1, 2007.
- (FICTION!)