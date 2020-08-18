Cardiovascular vs. COVID Deaths

I'm trying to keep things in perspective when it comes to pandemic stats. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and claims more lives each year than all forms of cancer combined. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) accounts for 2,354 deaths each day in America.
Meanwhile, the average daily death toll due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the U.S. is around 939 - since the first case on February 15th. I try to keep that in mind when comparing COVID stats on a daily basis.
Here's the info from the American Heart Association: https://www.heart.org/-/media/files/about-us/statistics/2020-heart-disease-and-stroke-ucm_505473.pdf?la=en
Here's the info on COVID deaths: https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109281/covid-19-daily-deaths-compared-to-all-causes/