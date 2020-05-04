Best of New Tune Tuesday

Who has the best NTT song of 2020 so far? Here's the list:

  • Thomas Rhett/Jon Pardi – Beer Can’t Fix

  • Ingrid Andress – More Heart Than Mine

  • Hardy/Lauren Alaina/Devin Dawson – One Beer

  • Miranda Lambert – Bluebird

  • Blake Shelton/Gwen Stefani – Nobody But You

  • Brandon Lay – For My Money

  • Luke Combs/Eric Church – Does To Me

  • Midland – Cheatin’ Songs

  • Hot Country Knights/Travis Tritt – Pick Her Up

  • Zac Brown Band – Leaving Love Behind

  • Dylan Scott -  Nobody

  • Dustin Lynch – Momma’s House

  • Brad Paisley – Alive Right Now

  • Tyler Farr – Only Truck In Town

  • Kenny Chesney – Here And Now

  • Jameson Rodgers – Some Girls               

  • Keith Urban – God Whispered Your Name

  • Sam Hunt – Hard To Forget 

  • Dixie Chicks – Gaslighter

  • Jon Pardi – Ain’t Always The Cowboy                   

  • Lady Antebellum – What I’m Leaving For

  • Payton Smith – Like I Knew You Would

  • Jason Aldean – Got What I Got          

  • Morgan Evans – Diamonds

  • Thomas Rhett – Be A Light

  • Maren Morris – To Hell & Back

  • Big & Rich – Stay Home

  • Old Dominion – Some People Do

  • Jake Owen – Made For You

  • Luke Bryan – One Margarita

  • Brad Paisley – No I In Beer

  • Florida Georgia Line – I Love My Country

  • Caylee Hammack – SmallTown Hypocrite

Tags

In other news

How can we make it better?

How can we make it better?

Join us for cruise night in Norfolk every Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. Each Saturday will have a specific theme.

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

True or False: If it existed in real life, the Death Star would be bigger than Earth's moon.

Should we bother re-opening movie theaters?

Should we bother re-opening movie theaters?

"Trolls World Tour" has made $100 million since debuting on-demand earlier this month with a $20 rental price. When Earth shut down, Universal decided to release the film straight to digital, rather than postpone its release date.