Best of New Tune Tuesday

Who has the best NTT song of 2020 so far? Here's the list:
Thomas Rhett/Jon Pardi – Beer Can’t Fix
Ingrid Andress – More Heart Than Mine
Hardy/Lauren Alaina/Devin Dawson – One Beer
Miranda Lambert – Bluebird
Blake Shelton/Gwen Stefani – Nobody But You
Brandon Lay – For My Money
Luke Combs/Eric Church – Does To Me
Midland – Cheatin’ Songs
Hot Country Knights/Travis Tritt – Pick Her Up
Zac Brown Band – Leaving Love Behind
Dylan Scott - Nobody
Dustin Lynch – Momma’s House
Brad Paisley – Alive Right Now
Tyler Farr – Only Truck In Town
Kenny Chesney – Here And Now
Jameson Rodgers – Some Girls
Keith Urban – God Whispered Your Name
Sam Hunt – Hard To Forget
Dixie Chicks – Gaslighter
Jon Pardi – Ain’t Always The Cowboy
- Lady Antebellum – What I’m Leaving For
Payton Smith – Like I Knew You Would
Jason Aldean – Got What I Got
Morgan Evans – Diamonds
Thomas Rhett – Be A Light
Maren Morris – To Hell & Back
Big & Rich – Stay Home
Old Dominion – Some People Do
Jake Owen – Made For You
Luke Bryan – One Margarita
Brad Paisley – No I In Beer
Florida Georgia Line – I Love My Country
Caylee Hammack – SmallTown Hypocrite