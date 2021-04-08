Pastor Caleb is back! What's your question/topic?
Ask A Pastor: Wednesday, April 14!
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
In other news
This obviously comes with the disclaimer: DON'T DRINK UNTIL YOU'RE LEGAL!!!
According to a recent poll, what were named the BEST and WORST surprises you can get?
What if they require a mask? Vaccination proof? What are the limitations/restrictions you're willing or not willing to follow in order to attend things like: