Ask A Pastor! Wed/Nov/20

From Pastor Caleb: I’d love to talk a little about “contentment” and “becoming content” and how that might be a key to true thankfulness and gratitude. We often talk about thankfulness and gratitude during this time of year. Then on Black Friday (and beyond) we're made to feel so discontent with what we have, any sense of momentary thankfulness we’ve felt has all but disappeared. Ask yourself:
- Are you content with where you are at in your life right now?
- Are you content with the things that you have?
- Are you content with the wife you have?