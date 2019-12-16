Ask A Pastor: Christmas Edition!

This Wednesday, Pastor Caleb is back to answer your Christmas questions. Things like:
- Which of the Three Wisemen was the smartest?
- How much fruitcake is TOO much fruitcake?
- What is the key to a joyful Christmas morning?
- Do female reindeer have antlers too?
- Did Jesus celebrate Christmas while growing up?
- Who wins in a Battle Royale between Mrs. Claus, Frosty, Rudolph, Ralphie from "A Christmas Story" & The Grinch?
- Will I be on the "naughty" list if I don't go to a candlelight service?
- Christmas tree: real or fake?
- What's the best way to get rid of unwanted relatives during the holidays?
- Will they serve pecan pie in Heaven?
- What is the greatest scene from the greatest Christmas movie of all time? (Excluding any of the stuff Moses did back in the day.)