Are you ready to get closer?

Shoutout to Robyn/Dirty Rob/Robbie for inspiring today's poll question! "When are you going to do the 'Let's Get To Know All About Abe' Show?" So, I thought we could all answer the same questions and GET CLOSER! Here you go:

  • Where are you from?
  • How many siblings?
  • Were there any other occupations you thought of doing?
  • What's your biggest regret?
  • What's your favorite meal?
  • What are you looking forward to most once this shutdown is over?

Abe specific questions from Rob:

  • Where did you go to college to be a broadcaster?
  • Did you ever think about being a minister like your father?
  • Are the internet rumors about you true?
  • Is your hair real?
  • Have you ever questioned your sexuality?

