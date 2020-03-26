Are you ready to get closer?

Shoutout to Robyn/Dirty Rob/Robbie for inspiring today's poll question! "When are you going to do the 'Let's Get To Know All About Abe' Show?" So, I thought we could all answer the same questions and GET CLOSER! Here you go:
- Where are you from?
- How many siblings?
- Were there any other occupations you thought of doing?
- What's your biggest regret?
- What's your favorite meal?
- What are you looking forward to most once this shutdown is over?
Abe specific questions from Rob:
- Where did you go to college to be a broadcaster?
- Did you ever think about being a minister like your father?
- Are the internet rumors about you true?
- Is your hair real?
- Have you ever questioned your sexuality?