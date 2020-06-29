How are you celebrating the 4th this year?

Are you staying home or are you doing any of the following:

  • Big Bang Boom.
  • Music In The Park.
  • Traveling to visit family/friends.
  • Lighting fireworks.
  • Neighborhood BBQ.
  • Waterpark/lake.
  • Camping/boating/fishing.

