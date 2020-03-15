A.S.S. Announcement

A Special Show Announcement:
- Coronavirus can my .
- I REFUSE to give into fear.
- This show will continue to broadcast on 106 KIX/The Big Stick/100,000 watt blowtorch @ 106.7 FM, 106KIX.com and TuneIn.
- Check your 85° Challenge entries. Countdown starts Monday.
- Small Business Wednesday is this week! Check the show page for complete details on how to highlight your local, small business.
- I would loooooove to get your kids/students involved with the show! Encourage them to participate if they'd like to. Let them make a difference.
-"Under 18 Instant Request"
-"5 Seconds With A 5th Grader"
-"Weird Stuff My Mom Says"
- Perfect love casts out all fear.
- Please, continue to call, DM and email the show. We ALL need a sense of normalcy and community. We are in this TOGETHER!
- LET'S DO THIS!