A.S.S. Announcement

  1. Coronavirus can 😘 my 🍑.
  2. I REFUSE to give into fear.
  3. This show will continue to broadcast on 106 KIX/The Big Stick/100,000 watt blowtorch @ 106.7 FM, 106KIX.com and TuneIn.
  4. Check your 85° Challenge entries. Countdown starts Monday.
  5. Small Business Wednesday is this week! Check the show page for complete details on how to highlight your local, small business.
  6. I would loooooove to get your kids/students involved with the show! Encourage them to participate if they'd like to. Let them make a difference.
    -"Under 18 Instant Request"
    -"5 Seconds With A 5th Grader"
    -"Weird Stuff My Mom Says"
  7. Perfect love casts out all fear.
  8. Please, continue to call, DM and email the show. We ALL need a sense of normalcy and community. We are in this TOGETHER!
  10. LET'S DO THIS!

