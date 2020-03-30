Radio Review

Pork Producers to Oppose Packer Ban Bill

WASHINGTON, DC - The U-S Senate is again considering a ban on packer ownership of livestock, something that worries Al Juhnke, head of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association.

Open House Planned for East Norfolk Avenue Project

NORFOLK - Construction workers won’t break ground until 2017, but the City of Norfolk’s Engineering Division is asking for your input for the reconstruction of East Norfolk Avenue from 1st to Cottonwood Streets that includes the restructuring of a nearly 100-year-old bridge.

Antelope County Grand Jury Issues "No True Bill"

ANTELOPE COUNTY - An Antelope County grand jury has concluded that no criminal conduct occurred during a January 9th incident near Clearwater, in which authorities believe a 22-year-old Norfolk man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.