Click for the digital edition.
Radio Review
Abe106kix
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
In other news
LINCOLN - The Nebraska Legislature’s short – 60-day – session wrapped up last month and was highlighted by the passing of several of Governor Pete Ricketts’ priority bills.
WASHINGTON, DC - The U-S Senate is again considering a ban on packer ownership of livestock, something that worries Al Juhnke, head of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association.
NORFOLK - Lutheran High Northeast has hired a new principal beginning with the 2016-17 school year.
NORFOLK - One hour wasn’t enough to adequately discuss the topic of energy during Tuesday night’s Community Conversation.
NORFOLK - Construction workers won’t break ground until 2017, but the City of Norfolk’s Engineering Division is asking for your input for the reconstruction of East Norfolk Avenue from 1st to Cottonwood Streets that includes the restructuring of a nearly 100-year-old bridge.
ANTELOPE COUNTY - An Antelope County grand jury has concluded that no criminal conduct occurred during a January 9th incident near Clearwater, in which authorities believe a 22-year-old Norfolk man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
NORFOLK - Spring is a time for cleaning and volunteers are asked to gather at Johnson Park Saturday morning at 11 to help clean up the banks of the North Fork River. Norfolk Outfitters will provide kayaks. Water and trash bags will also be supplied and volunteers will be treated to a hot do…
LINCOLN (AP) - A new federal report says Nebraska's uninsured rate for adults younger than 65 declined over a two-year period. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released survey results Tuesday showing the rate was 16.1 percent last year. The rate was 18.5 percent in 2013. The pe…