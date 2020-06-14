Here's how to win:
- Travel throughout Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska while spotting businesses with official Road Trip Rendezvous signs and official number.
- Compile your list of businesses along with their corresponding number.
- Email your complete list to contest@kexl.com, contest@106kix.com or contest@wjag.com.
- One person with the most correct answers will win $1,000 cash.
- In the event of a tie, winner will be drawn at random from "tied" entries.
- All entries must be received by Aug 31, 2020.