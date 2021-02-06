VD
What you could win & how to play: 
  1. Email your Valentine's Day song request and dedication to contest@106kix.com 
  2. Include your name and your sweetheart's name, song title and your phone number (so we can call you if you win!) Incomplete entries are NOT ELIGIBLE FOR PRIZE PACKAGE. 
  3. This Friday, February 12th we'll play as many requests/dedications as we can on 106 KIX. One winner will be chosen randomly from all correct entries.

VALENTINE'S DAY PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES:

  • $25 gift certificate to Mongolian Grill.
  • $25 gift certificate to Perkin's.
  • $15 gift certificate to District Table & Tap.
  • $10 gift certificate to Magnolia's and a candle.
  • Avenue Bridal: Gift basket w/mug, candy, garter that holds phone/flask, sleeping eye mask, earrings.
  • Johansen's Greenhouse & Nursery: Mini rose bush.
  • Poppin' Delights: 2 bags of popcorn.

