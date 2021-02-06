What you could win & how to play:
- Email your Valentine's Day song request and dedication to contest@106kix.com
- Include your name and your sweetheart's name, song title and your phone number (so we can call you if you win!) Incomplete entries are NOT ELIGIBLE FOR PRIZE PACKAGE.
- This Friday, February 12th we'll play as many requests/dedications as we can on 106 KIX. One winner will be chosen randomly from all correct entries.
VALENTINE'S DAY PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES:
- $25 gift certificate to Mongolian Grill.
- $25 gift certificate to Perkin's.
- $15 gift certificate to District Table & Tap.
- $10 gift certificate to Magnolia's and a candle.
- Avenue Bridal: Gift basket w/mug, candy, garter that holds phone/flask, sleeping eye mask, earrings.
- Johansen's Greenhouse & Nursery: Mini rose bush.
- Poppin' Delights: 2 bags of popcorn.