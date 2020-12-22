Thanks to Farm Bureau Financial Services Brad Bosh, it's back but slightly different! For more:
During 2020's event, you helped raise nearly 10,000 food items for the Norfolk Salvation Army. Join us Friday, February 5th, 2021 at King's Lanes in Norfolk with your 4-person bowling team. In order to participate, simply bring as many non-perishable food items to donate to the Norfolk Salvation Army. This year's schedule:
- 5:30 a.m. Group "A" teams register.
- 6:00 a.m. Group "A" teams bowl one game.
- 6:45 a.m. Group "B" teams register.
- 7:00 a.m. Group "B" teams bowl one game.
- 7:45 a.m. Awards presentation.
- 8:00 a.m. Souper Bowl ends.
Prizes awarded for:
- Most Food Brought.
- Highest Score.
- Lowest Score.
- Team Spirit.
- Best Costumes.
To register your team or for more details, please call 402-371-0780.