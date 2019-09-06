Ribbons earned

Two Madison County 4-H members earned ribbons at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island on Aug. 25.

Alexis Hoffmann, daughter of Justin and Jodi Hoffmann, received a blue ribbon for the romper she made. She has been a member of the Young Achievers 4-H Club for seven years.

Emma Canham received a purple ribbon in consumer skills with a purchased floral dress. Emma is the daughter of Nathan and Jami Canham and Heidi and Rick Breault. She has been a Madison County 4-H member for four years in the Needles and Knives 4-H Club.

NORFOLK — Several people recently graduated from Joseph’s College of Cosmetology in Norfolk. Students included Maylen Maldonado of Madison, Michaela Morris of Silver Creek, and Chloe Hauptmann of Norfolk.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Gina Blackman of Norfolk has received a Lutheran Student Scholastic and Service Scholarship from the Bethesda Auxiliary. She is studying special education and elementary education at Wayne State College.

NORFOLK — Three Norfolk students have received $500 scholarships from Norfolk American Legion Post 16. They are Conner Wilcox, a graduate of Lutheran High Northeast, Fox Kubes of Norfolk High School and Rylan Rasmussen of Norfolk Catholic High School.

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens its season Sept. 12 at UNK’s football home opener at Foster Field.

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the 83-member band performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade and Bearcat Marching Festival Sept 21.

Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 5 Homecoming Parade and Oct. 26 at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, hosted at Kearney High School.

Following is a list of band members from the area by hometown.

Bassett — Aaron Sybrant; Hartington — Sadie Uhing; Norfolk — Isabelle Kaup, Abbey Nemec, Kelsi Woodard; Winside — Connor Lemke-Elznic.

Cornhusker Marching Band makes debut Aug. 31

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's 299-member Cornhusker Marching Band makes its 2019 debut Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska's football season opener against South Alabama.

EAGAN, Minn. — Gareth Haswell, 17, of Eagan, Minnesota, was recently awarded his Eagle Scout rank in Troop 458 of Northern Star Council. Gareth is the son of Andrea and David Spiczynski. His great-grandparents are Marvin and Maxine Hartwell of Orchard. At one time, Hartwell was the scoutmast…

How high schoolers can save for college

So, your kids are in high school. Honestly, you’re already crushing it as a parent, especially if you still have your sanity. Before you celebrate too hard, though, there’s one more thing to think about — college.

PTA students recognized during Northeast ceremony

PTA students recognized during Northeast ceremony

Members of the graduating class of Northeast Community College’s physical therapist assistant (PTA) program are now prepared to enter the profession. The 15 students from the class of 2019 participated in a recognition ceremony recently where they received their PTA pins before family, frien…

