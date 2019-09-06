Ribbons earned
Two Madison County 4-H members earned ribbons at the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island on Aug. 25.
Alexis Hoffmann, daughter of Justin and Jodi Hoffmann, received a blue ribbon for the romper she made. She has been a member of the Young Achievers 4-H Club for seven years.
Emma Canham received a purple ribbon in consumer skills with a purchased floral dress. Emma is the daughter of Nathan and Jami Canham and Heidi and Rick Breault. She has been a Madison County 4-H member for four years in the Needles and Knives 4-H Club.
Recent graduates
NORFOLK — Several people recently graduated from Joseph’s College of Cosmetology in Norfolk. Students included Maylen Maldonado of Madison, Michaela Morris of Silver Creek, and Chloe Hauptmann of Norfolk.
Scholarship awarded
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Gina Blackman of Norfolk has received a Lutheran Student Scholastic and Service Scholarship from the Bethesda Auxiliary. She is studying special education and elementary education at Wayne State College.
NORFOLK — Three Norfolk students have received $500 scholarships from Norfolk American Legion Post 16. They are Conner Wilcox, a graduate of Lutheran High Northeast, Fox Kubes of Norfolk High School and Rylan Rasmussen of Norfolk Catholic High School.
Area students members of UNK band
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band opens its season Sept. 12 at UNK’s football home opener at Foster Field.
In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the 83-member band performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade and Bearcat Marching Festival Sept 21.
Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 5 Homecoming Parade and Oct. 26 at the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, hosted at Kearney High School.
Following is a list of band members from the area by hometown.
Bassett — Aaron Sybrant; Hartington — Sadie Uhing; Norfolk — Isabelle Kaup, Abbey Nemec, Kelsi Woodard; Winside — Connor Lemke-Elznic.