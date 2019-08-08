Walk planned, all ages are welcome

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The run will begin by St. John Nepomucene Church at 322 S. 2nd Street in Howells. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All ages and strollers are welcome.
Age divisions are 10 and under, 11 to 18, 19 to 30, 31 to 50 and over 50. The entry fee is $20 with a T-shirt and $15 without a T-shirt. Walk-ins are welcome, but they will not receive a shirt. Registration is due by Aug. 23 to receive a shirt.
Registration forms can be picked up at area businesses or online at www.howellsdodgeschools.org. by clicking on Activities, FCCLA and Rib Run Registration.
Mail registration forms to Marla Prusa, Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools, P. O. Box 159, Howells, NE 68641. Email information to mprusa@hdcjags.org or call Marla Prusa at 402-986-1621 or 402-380-3881.