Zachary Zohner of Battle Creek and Anden Baumann of Norfolk

Zachary Zohner of Battle Creek and Anden Baumann of Norfolk have been named October’s Teens of the Month by the Norfolk Elks Lodge 653.

Anden, the daughter of Travis and Angie Baumann, is a senior at Norfolk High School. There she is involved in student council, Heartland Athletic Conference leadership team, Circle of Friends mentor, National Honor Society and varsity volleyball, basketball and soccer.

She is a class officer, has received an Academic All State Award, has been named to the academic team and the NCPA Academic All State Team.

Anden is a member of the Fuel Youth Group and Club 56 leader at First Christian Church and enjoys painting, camping and outdoor activities.

Zachary, the son of Kevin and Joleen Zohner, is a senior at Battle Creek High School. There he is involved in football, basketball, track, National Honor Society and Trailblazer, which is a leadership group. He has a 4.0 GPA, is a member and past officer of the Deer Creek 4-H Club, a LIGHT youth group member and a volunteer with the American Red Cross blood drive.

He enjoys hunting, fishing, water sports and golfing.

