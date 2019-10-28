The second grade art class at Washington Elementary began the year by creating these wonderful fall pumpkin paintings.
Through direct instruction, students drew a large pumpkin and several leaves on white paper.
After a discussion about primary colors and a demonstration on color mixing, the students were ready to paint. Layers of yellow and red were mixed directly on the paper to create the orange pumpkins.
The same process was repeated to paint the leaves and stems using yellow and blue. The students added a moon, stars and vines to complete the art. Milee Sanchez did an awesome job creating this “Twilight Pumpkin.”
Submitted by Connie Bennett.