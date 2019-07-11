Skills winners named

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A number of students from area schools won awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, which was recently held in Louisville, Kentucky.
Kody Salak, a student at Northeast Community College, won a silver medal in information technology services
Derek Summers, a student at Wayne State College, won a bronze medal in cabinet making.
Mike Bossman and Joseph Walsh, students at Northeast Community College, won a silver medal in robotics urban search and rescue.
Joseph Stellato, a student at Northeast Community College, was awarded a skill point certificate in automotive service technology.
Riley Gomez, a student at Northeast Community College, was awarded a skill point certificate in technical drafting.