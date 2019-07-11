LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A number of students from area schools won awards at the 2019 SkillsUSA Championships, which was recently held in Louisville, Kentucky.

Kody Salak, a student at Northeast Community College, won a silver medal in information technology services

Derek Summers, a student at Wayne State College, won a bronze medal in cabinet making.

Mike Bossman and Joseph Walsh, students at Northeast Community College, won a silver medal in robotics urban search and rescue.

Joseph Stellato, a student at Northeast Community College, was awarded a skill point certificate in automotive service technology.

Riley Gomez, a student at Northeast Community College, was awarded a skill point certificate in technical drafting.

In other news

Howells-Dodge students receive national award

The Howells-Dodge FCCLA (Family, Careers, Community Leaders of America) Chapter received the first place national award in the STOP the Violence category at the 2019 FCCLA National Leadership Conference.

Skills winners named

Youth notes for June 28

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Trucking Foundation Board of Trustees awarded seven scholarships of $1,500 each to students pursuing careers in professional truck driving or diesel technology.