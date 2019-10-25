LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis senior Erin Pfeifer, daughter of Rob and Theresa Pfeifer of Madison, has been selected as one of the 2019-2020 Believers & Achievers.
Believers & Achievers is a state-wide program designed by U.S. Bank and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) to give recognition to Nebraska’s future leaders.
Beginning in October and continuing through March, 48 Nebraska high school seniors will be honored as Believers & Achievers. From those 48 finalists, eight will receive $500 scholarships from U.S. Bank to the college or university of their choice at a scholarship banquet in April.
These students will be recognized at NSAA State Championships throughout the 2019-20 activities year and on a poster sent to all NSAA member schools and U.S. Bank branches throughout the state.