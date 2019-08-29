Scout award given

EAGAN, Minn. — Gareth Haswell, 17, of Eagan, Minnesota, was recently awarded his Eagle Scout rank in Troop 458 of Northern Star Council. Gareth is the son of Andrea and David Spiczynski. His great-grandparents are Marvin and Maxine Hartwell of Orchard. At one time, Hartwell was the scoutmaster of Troop 209 in Orchard.
LINCOLN — A Northeast Community College broadcasting graduate has earned statewide recognition for her work in radio production.
So, your kids are in high school. Honestly, you’re already crushing it as a parent, especially if you still have your sanity. Before you celebrate too hard, though, there’s one more thing to think about — college.
Members of the graduating class of Northeast Community College’s physical therapist assistant (PTA) program are now prepared to enter the profession. The 15 students from the class of 2019 participated in a recognition ceremony recently where they received their PTA pins before family, frien…
A number of area students have received their diplomas during commencement ceremonies.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Agricultural teachers, state leaders and college professors from throughout the U.S. recently met in Indianapolis, Indiana, to judge state Agriscience Fair winners on a national level.
The Howells-Dodge FCCLA Chapter is sponsoring a 5K Rib Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 8:30 a.m. The run will begin by St. John Nepomucene Church at 322 S. 2nd Street in Howells. Registration begins at 8 a.m. All ages and strollers are welcome.
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nearly 300 students graduated from South Dakota School of Mines & Technology during the spring 2019 commencement on May 4.