Scholarship given

Imagine Now! STEAM and Nebraska Extension (I.N.S.A.N.E.) event provided a unique hands-on learning experience for 447 youth from three counties in Northeast Nebraska at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on earlier this week.
The Norfolk campus of Northeast Community College was filled with the sound of music earlier this week as a number of the region’s top high school musicians and vocalists had the opportunity to participate in an honors program through the institution’s music department.
Following this year’s Madison County 4-H theme, “4-H Makes Tomorrow’s Leaders,” the 2019 4-H Achievement ceremony recognized the leaders of the future and current volunteers. The ceremony was Oct. 13 at the Madison County Fairgrounds.