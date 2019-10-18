Pope John XXIII Central Catholic homecoming

Breanna Bartak and Conor Ramold were recently crowned homecoming king and queen at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin. Breanna is the daughter of Gary and Mary Bartak of Ewing, and Conor is the son of Nick and Beth Ramold of Neligh.
Tags
In other news
Breanna Bartak and Conor Ramold were recently crowned homecoming king and queen at Pope John XXIII Central Catholic High School in Elgin. Breanna is the daughter of Gary and Mary Bartak of Ewing, and Conor is the son of Nick and Beth Ramold of Neligh.
Area 4-H members competed in the Giant Pumpkin Growing Contest on Oct. 13, which marked the end of the National 4-H Week festivities. In April, 4-Hers who pre-registered were given seeds to grow Atlantic Giant pumpkins. During the fair, they could enter a progress report. The finale was the …
WAYNE — State Nebraska Bank & Trust and Wayne Elementary School have joined efforts to offer an in-school savings program for students called the SNB Blue Devil Branch. With parental permission, students in kindergarten thru 6th grade will be able to open a savings account at school.
LEIGH — A West Point High School team finished first in the Northeast Area FFA Land Judging Contest.
According to the Nebraska Department of Education accountability and support system AQuESTT (Accountability for a Quality Education System, Today and Tomorrow), Norfolk Public Schools has been classified as “good” for the 2019-20 school year.
Notes include area homecoming candidates; recent UNO grads; young artist applications sought.
Jordyn Schommer and Gunnar Jorgensen have been September’s Teens of the Month by Norfolk Elks Lodge 653.
LINCOLN — Bryce Lammers of Fordyce has been selected as a candidate for homecoming king at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
South Dakota State University area grads and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inductee.